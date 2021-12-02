New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): With an impasse continuing between the Opposition and the treasury benches in the ongoing winter session of the Parliament over the suspension of 12 MPs from Rajya Sabha, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Thursday said power is becoming more important than the truth and everyone is experiencing it.

Speaking to ANI, the Shiv Sena MP said, "Power is becoming more important than truth, everyone is experiencing it. By misusing the incidents of the last session of the Parliament, you suspend 12 MPs from Rajya Sabha. It is wrong. That's why all the Opposition is protesting and saying that if action had to be taken, it had to be taken at that time. What is the point of doing it now?"

He further said that the Centre had assured a discussion on the three Central agricultural laws but alleged that it did not happen before they repealed it.

"The laws were repealed on the basis of force. It is a murder of democracy. Power is more important than truth," Sawant alleged.

Opposition party leaders staged a protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament on Thursday wearing black bands against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

"Whatever incident happened in the last session. When an action is taken, it should be during that session of the Parliament and under the rule of the Parliament," he said.

The 12 members were suspended for the rest of the winter session for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

The suspension came after Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the Vice President, for shocking violence on the last day of the Monsoon Session.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.

The action has been taken against them for the 'indiscipline' in the monsoon session of the House. (ANI)

