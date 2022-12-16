Rupnagar (Pb), Dec 16 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said his government will review the power purchase agreements signed with the private power-producing companies by the previous governments, asserting that his government does not want people to get costlier electricity.

He stated this after the first rake of coal reached here from the Pachhwara coal mine in Jharkhand.

Replying to a question on scrapping the PPAs which he had sought when he was an opposition leader, Mann said, “we are reviewing them. Because the kind of clauses which have been incorporated in them (PPAs) that even if they are scrapped, we will have to pay money.

"We are reviewing the costlier 25-year-agreements. We are taking legal advice. Clauses in the PPAs are such that the government will have to pay a certain amount of money to the companies even if electricity is not purchased from them.”

He slammed Sukhbir Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh for signing such agreements during their parties' regimes in the state.

“All such wrong decisions, whether PPAs, for that if we have to bring in (legislation) in the Vidhan Sabha, amend an Act, or if we have to fight a legal battle, we are reviewing it,” he said.

"We do not want people of Punjab to get costlier electricity. Electricity which is produced in Punjab should not be costlier here,” he said.

When the Aam Aadmi Party was in opposition, several party leaders including Bhagwant Mann demanded scrapping of power purchase agreements signed with independent power producers.

The erstwhile SAD-BJP government had signed PPAs with private companies for coal-fired power plants in Rajpura, Mansa and Goindwal Sahib.

Meanwhile, CM Mann further said the state will not face any shortage of coal required for producing electricity with the operationalisation of Pachhwara coal mine in Jharkhand.

None of the thermal power plants will face any coal shortage in the state, asserted Mann.

The Pachhwara coal mine was allotted to Punjab in 2002. However, the Supreme Court in 2014 cancelled 204 coal blocks including the Pachhwara coal block allotted to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.

In 2015, the coal mine was reallocated to the PSPCL, though its operations were again stalled for seven years as it got stuck in legal tangles. The chief minister said coal extraction at Pachhwara coal mine has again commenced and this mine has sufficient surplus coal for the state.

The total capacity of this mine is 70 lakh tonne per annum, said Mann.

With this, the chief minister said there will not be any requirement for importing coal for the state's power plants in Punjab in future.

Mann said with the resumption of coal supply, the PSPCL will save Rs 600 crore. He further said the state-owned power utility will also save another Rs 520 crore as it will no longer need to import coal.

He further said Rs 200-250 crore can also be saved if coal is supplied to private power plants in the state at cheaper rates.

Mann said the Pachhwara coal mine has only 32 per cent ash content as compared with 41 per cent ash content in coal received from other sources.

Mann said that he had raised the issue of discontinuing supply of coal through Rail-Ship-Rail (RSR) mode with the government of India.

The CM said he had urged the Union Power Minister to review this decision and allow 100 per cent coal supply to the state through direct rail mode instead of RSR mode.

He pointed out that transportation of coal through the RSR mode will result in an increase in landed cost of coal and put an additional financial burden of Rs 200 crore on the state every year.

