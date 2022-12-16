Mumbai, December 16: In a shocking incident that took place in Rajasthan, a stalker allegedly killed a 15-year-old girl near her house in Budtara village. As per reports, the stalker murdered the minor girl near her house which falls under Ahore police station in Rajasthan’s Jalore district. The incident took place on Thursday late evening.

According to a reports, the incident took place when the minor girl had gone out to defecate behind her house. Police officials said that the accused identified as Purshottam Valmiki (20) ran behind the minor girl and hit her neck with a sword, thereby leaving her dead on the spot. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills Friend Over Distribution of Alcohol During Party in Ajmer; Arrested.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Anukrati Ujjaniya, Additional superintendent of police (ASP) said the accused also threatened the villagers by holding the sword in his hand. However, villagers caught him and thrashed him. Although the girl was rushed to a hospital nearby, she was declared dead.

After being detained, the cops put the accused under arrest. On Friday, the cops handed the minor girl's body to her family members after the post-mortem. The police arrested the accused after the deceased girl's uncle lodged a complaint against the accused. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Makes Porn Video of Girl, Blackmails Her for Money in Ajmer; Arrested.

The accused has been booked on charges of murder and sexual harassment. ASP Ujjaniya said that the accused was forcing the minor girl to have a relationship with him. Earlier too, the minor girl's family had filed a case of harassment against him and the cops had arrested him as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2022 09:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).