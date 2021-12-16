Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): Following the Maharashtra Cabinet decision to reduce the governor's role in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, state Cabinet Minister Uday Samant on Thursday said that the powers of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will not be diminished.

Addressing reporters today, Samant said, "It is natural to be criticised. As expected, some people are against it. We are going to follow the Central government guidelines. The powers of the governor will not be diminished. He is going to appoint the Vice-Chancellor. The process will be transparent."

The state cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to amend the university act to change the appointment process of the vice chancellors. (ANI)

