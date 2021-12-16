Mumbai, December 16: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 in an offline mode. The exams for Maharashtra SSC (class 10) and HSC (class 12) will be held between March 15 and April 18, 2022. The announcement was made on Thursday by state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. Maharashtra Schools to Open For Classes 1 to 4 in Rural Areas and 1 to 7 in Urban Areas From December 1, Says State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

The HSC oral exams will be held between February 14 and March 3. The written exam for class 12 will begin on March 4 and will end on April 7, 2022. Likewise, SSC oral exams will take place from February 24 to March 14, while written exams will be held between March 15 and April 18, 2022. Omicron in Maharashtra: 4 New Cases of COVID-19 Variant in State, Tally Rises to 32.

Statement By Varsha Gaikwad:

Dear students & parents, Based on feedback & consultations with diverse stakeholders,we're hereby announcing the examination schedule for Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) & the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board exams. #Exams @msbshse @CMOMaharashtra @MahaDGIPR pic.twitter.com/WKj5RmVfAj — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) December 16, 2021

According to Gaikwad, the decision to conduct exams in an offline mode was taken in consultations with “diverse stakeholders”. The board is likely to declare HSC results by the second week of June 2022 and SSC results by the second week of July 2022. The exams will be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Gaikwad, in a tweet, said, “The health & well-being of students remains our priority. To ensure a conducive environment for the students, we held a series of consultations with schools, principals, headmasters, teachers &experts regarding the assessment mode & exam schedule. Their suggestions were incorporated.”

Tweet BY Maharashtra Education Minister:

The board will release a detailed timetable of the exams later. Every year, around 20 lakh students appear for SSC and HSC exams. Last year, exams were not conducted by the Maharashtra board due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The result announced was based on an alternative assessment mode.

