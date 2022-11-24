New Delhi [India] November 24 (ANI): Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Mauritius, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Ghana here on Wednesday.

During the meeting with Mauritious Vice PM and Minister of Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mauritius, Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, Pradhan said that India and Mauritius enjoy a special relationship and are united by history, culture, language and the Indian Ocean.

He highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded highest priority to deepen bilateral relations with Mauritius.

He assured that India remains committed to work together with Mauritius and provide assistance in building capacities in all areas of education and skill development.

Pradhan said that India will be privileged to work with Mauritius for establishing it as a knowledge and skills hub of Africa and South-east Asia.

Both the countries agreed to work to further deepen engagements in the knowledge domain and also make partnership more vibrant.

During the meeting with Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Zanzibar, Lela Muhamed Mussa, Pradhan said that India is happy to assist Tanzania with the IIT project.

IIT in Tanzania can be a hub for technology education in Africa. He put forward the support required for implementation of the project and also shared India's willingness to establish a 21st century skill centre in Zanzibar.

He also said that NEP is creating new avenues for education in India.

Pradhan invited Tanzanian and African students to study in India. Leela Muhamad Musa assured of all the requisite support to make education and skills cooperation more vibrant and also for the prosperity of Tanzania and Zanzibar.

Both the ministers had meaningful conversations on strengthening traditionally close and cordial relations and making knowledge and skills partnerships a key pillar of bilateral relations.

Pradhan also met Raymore Machingura, Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Zimbabwe.

An official release said they had fruitful discussions on intensifying partnerships in education and skill development. Both India and Africa have shared aspirations and mutual priorities. Pradhan suggested constituting a joint working group between India and Zimbabwe on education, skill development and capacity building.

Machingura also shared his willingness to constitute a joint working group. Both the Ministers agreed to deepen engagements from school to research for mutual prosperity and growth.

During his meeting with Deputy Minister of Education, Ghana, John Ntim Fordjour, Pradhan proposed setting up of institutional mechanisms and joint working groups from pre-school to research for achieving mutual priorities.

The ministers had productive discussions on making "warm and cordial relations more vibrant" and on strengthening bilateral engagements in the areas of education and skill development.

The Ministers from Mauritius, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Ghana are here to attend the UNESCO India Africa Hackathon, which is currently underway.

As per AISHE data(2019-20), a total of 11083 African students are studying in India. (ANI)

