Mumbai, November 24: The State Bank of India has invited applications from candidates for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Candidates who are interested ad eligible for the posts can apply online by visiting the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The registration process for the same began on Tuesday, November 22.

The last date to submit the application form is December 12. The SBI recruitment drive is being held to fill up 65 posts in the organization. As per the recruitment details, there are 64 posts for Manager and 1 post for Circle Advisor. Kerala: Education Department To Conduct SSLC Exams From March 9, Plus Two From March 10.

Candidates who are looking to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit by checking the official notification on the SBI website. Applicants must note that they will be selected based on shortlisting and interaction.

The official notification by SBI stated that no written examination will be for the Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Meanwhile, the bank will organise an interview of 100 marks for certain posts. Besides, the merit list of selected applicant will be made available in descending order based on the scores obtained during the interview. JEE Main 2023 Applications Invited by NTA? Here’s a Fact Check of the Fake News Going Viral.

Applicants belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS have to pay an applicant fee of Rs 750 while SC/ ST/ PWD candidates have been exempted from paying the application fee.

