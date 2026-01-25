New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu attended and addressed the 16th National Voters' Day Celebrations in New Delhi on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, the President said that the strength of our democracy lies not only in the sheer size of voters but also in the depth of the democratic spirit. Even the oldest voters, divyang voters and those living in remote areas exercise their right to vote. She appreciated the aware voters and all those involved in the election machinery, under the leadership of the Election Commission, for providing so many inspiring examples of exercising this franchise, according to the President's Secretariat.

The President said that public participation gives practical shape to the spirit of democracy at the grassroots level. She noted that the Election Commission has made numerous efforts with the objective of ensuring that "no voter is left behind." Many programs have been conducted to increase voter awareness. This year's theme, chosen by the Election Commission, "My India, My Vote: Indian Citizen at the heart of Indian Democracy," reflects the spirit of our democracy and underscores the importance of the right to vote in our democratic system.

The President said that voting is not merely a political expression. It is a reflection of citizens' faith in the democratic process of elections. It is also a means for citizens to express their aspirations. The right to vote, available to all adult citizens without discrimination, gives concrete expression to our constitutional ideals of political and social justice and equality. The "One Person, One Vote" system enshrined in our Constitution was a result of our Constitution makers' firm faith in the wisdom of the common people. The voters of our country have vindicated their faith, and Indian democracy has earned respect on the world stage as an extraordinary example, the release stated.

The President said that while the right to vote is important, it is equally important that all adult citizens exercise their franchise, keeping in mind their constitutional duties. She expressed confidence that all voters, free from temptation, ignorance, misinformation, propaganda, and prejudice, will strengthen our electoral system through the power of their conscience.

The President congratulated all the young voters across the country, who have received their voter identity cards and said that this card grants them the invaluable right to actively participate in the world's largest and most vibrant democracy. She stated that today's voters are the architects of India's future. She expressed confidence that all young voters in the country will exercise their right to vote responsibly and contribute to nation-building, the release added. Since 2011, National Voters' Day has been observed annually on January 25 to commemorate the foundation day of the Election Commission of India. This event aims to underline the centrality of the voter, raise electoral awareness among citizens and inspire their active participation in the democratic process. (ANI)

