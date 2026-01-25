Mumbai, January 25: In a major relief for millions of women across the state, the Maharashtra government has officially designated 181 as the dedicated helpline number to resolve issues related to the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. This move specifically targets the technical glitches and errors encountered during the mandatory e-KYC process, which have led to the suspension of monthly installments for approximately 24 lakh beneficiaries.

Aditi Tatkare, the Minister for Women and Child Development, announced the activation of the helpline on Friday night (January 23, 2026), stating that trained call operators are now available to provide direct guidance. The helpline serves as a centralized grievance redressal system, aimed at reducing the need for women to visit government offices or Anganwadi centers repeatedly for minor corrections. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: As Maharashtra Government Extends Deadline and Launches Physical Verification, Know Steps To Complete E-KYC at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

Addressing the ‘Double Negative’ e-KYC Error

The primary reason behind the massive suspension of payments was a poorly worded question in the Marathi e-KYC form. The question, “Tumchya gharatle koni sarkari nokrit nahi na?” (Nobody in your family works for the government, right?), used a confusing double negative. Thousands of beneficiaries who should have answered “No” accidentally selected “Yes,” leading the system to automatically disqualify them as families of government employees.

Through the 181 helpline, operators will assist these women in identifying if their benefit was stayed due to this specific error. Additionally, the government has deployed nearly one lakh Anganwadi workers to conduct door-to-door physical verification to rectify these records manually. Ladki Bahin Yojana January 2026 Installment Update: Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries May Receive INR 1,500 Kist Within 10 Days.

Key Features of the 181 Helpline Support:

Resolving e-KYC Errors: Assistance for those who selected the wrong options during the online verification.

Pending Installments: Information regarding the December 2025 and January 2026 payments.

Application Status: Queries related to rejected or "on-hold" applications.

Trained Operators: Operators have received specialised training on the scheme’s 2026 guidelines to ensure accurate troubleshooting.

The e-KYC portal initially closed on December 31, 2025, after which roughly 55 lakh women were removed from the beneficiary list for failing to complete the verification. However, for the 24 lakh women who did attempt e-KYC but made errors, the 181 helpline and physical verification drive offer a second chance to restore their INR 1,500 monthly assistance.

Reports indicate that while the January 2026 installment was briefly delayed due to code of conduct regulations for local elections, the social justice department has recently approved a fund of INR 393.25 crore to ensure that all eligible "Ladki Bahins" receive their dues by February 2026.

Beneficiaries are urged to keep their Aadhaar card and Application ID ready before calling the 181 helpline. Due to high call volumes following the launch, some users have reported busy lines; the department recommends calling during non-peak hours (early morning or late evening) for faster connectivity.

