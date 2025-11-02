Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 2 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to attend the 2nd convocation ceremony of the University of Patanjali at Haridwar on Sunday as a part of her three-day visit to Uttarakhand, as per an official release.

President Murmu is visiting Uttarakhand from November 2 to November 4.

On November 2, the President will grace the second convocation ceremony of the University of Patanjali at Haridwar.

On November 3, President Murmu will address the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly at Dehradun on the silver jubilee of Uttarakhand state, after which she will leave for Nainital.

On the same day, she will grace a function to commemorate the 125 years of the establishment of the Raj Bhavan in Nainital.

On November 4, the President will visit the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram at Kainchi Dham. She will also grace the 20th convocation of Kumaun University at Nainital before finally departing from Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, the State's Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence & Security), Abhinav Kumar, held a briefing for the officers on duty ahead of her visit.

During this session, the ADG instructed all officers and police personnel to remain alert and vigilant while performing their duties.

Earlier on Saturday, the President extended warm wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Puducherry on their Formation Day.

The President acknowledged the states' contribution to the progress and development of the nation and prayed for the well-being of all on the social media platform X.

"Warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Puducherry on their Formation Day! Each of these regions has made remarkable contributions to India's progress. May these states and Union Territories continue to achieve new milestones in their journey of development. I extend my best wishes for the continued prosperity and well-being of all their residents," President Murmu wrote. (ANI)

