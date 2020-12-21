New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora who passed away aged 93 at a Delhi hospital earlier in the day.

"Sad to hear that veteran Congress leader Shri Motilal Vora is no more. He was humility personified, and belonged to a generation of leaders who carry their politics with unflinching conviction till the end. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," President Kovind tweeted.

Vora passed away at the Fortis Hospital in New Delhi earlier on Monday. The hospital is yet to inform about the actual cause of the Congress leader's death.

"Vora was hospitalised with urine infection two days back but it was not the cause of his death," Congress sources said.

Vora was a Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh from April 10, 2002 to April 9, 2020.

The late Congress leader became the 13th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on January 25, 1989 and was in office till December 8, 1989.

Vora also held the office of Governor of Uttar Pradesh between 1993 and 1996.

Vora was born on December 20, 1927 at Nimbi Jodha near Jodhpur in Rajasthan. (ANI)

