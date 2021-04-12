New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted people on the eve of Gudi Padwa, Vaisakhi, Vishu, Navreh and other festivals, saying these festivals exhibit the rich culture of the country.

"On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Vaisakhi, Vishu, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba festivals, I extend my best wishes to all the fellow citizens," Kovind tweeted.

These festivals, which mark the beginning of the new year, are celebrated across the country in different ways, symbolising unity in diversity, he said.

They also exhibit the rich culture of the country which is apparent in the way these festivals are celebrated, the president said.

"May these joyous festivals strengthen the spirit of prosperity, harmony and unity in our society and encourage goodwill and fraternity among the people," Kovind said.

