New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): With Krishna Nagar bagging the gold medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian shuttler for "historic performance".

This is India's fifth gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Also Read | Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat Brace for More Rains Till September 9, Rainfall to Increase in North India from Tomorrow.

Taking to Twitter Kovind wrote, "Historic performance by Krishan Nagar. Strong and determined, you proved your mettle by winning the gold medal in badminton at #Paralympics and keeping the tricolour high. Your excellence is commendable. Many Indians will be inspired by you. Congratulations and best wishes."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian shuttler and said the "outstanding feat" of players has brought smiles to the faces of every Indian.

Also Read | Teachers’ Day 2021 Wishes: President Ram Nath Kovind Greets Teachers Across The Country to Mark Birth Anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

"Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo Paralympics. The outstanding feat of Krishna Nagar has brought smiles to the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead," PM Modi tweeted with hashtag #Praise4Para.

Nagar clinched gold the gold medal by defeating Chu Man Kai 2-1 in the men's singles SH6 -final match here at Yoyogi National Stadium on Sunday. Battling it out on Court 1, the second-seed Indian overwhelmed Chu Man Kai in three sets by 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 in 43 minutes.

This is India's fifth gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. As expected, the early exchanges of the match were very close and the shuttle kept changing on the racquet of both players.

The unseeded Man Kai then stepped up his game to gain a one-point lead by 11-10 going into the mid-game interval. Krishna came back strongly after the resumption as he wasted no time whatsoever in gaining the lead back. With his quick feet, the Indian managed to keep the rallies short and then was able to clinch the first set by 21-17 in 14 minutes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)