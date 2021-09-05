New Delhi, September 5: Rainfall activity is set to increase over the west coast of India with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rainfall over parts of Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat in the coming days. The IMD monsoon forecast said that enhanced rainfall with heavy to very heavy showers very likely over south peninsular India during the next 3-4 days till September 9. "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra & Marathawada and over Gujarat during September 7-9, 2021", the IMD said. Maharashtra Rains: Torrential Rain Causes Extensive Waterlogging in Jalgaon, Houses and Roads Submerged (Watch Video).

Giving details about the weather conditions and monsoon progress, the IMD said that rainfall activity over Central and East India is very likely to increase from today, i.e. from September 5. The weather agency said widespread rainfall activity with heavy showers is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during the next 4-5 days; over Odisha during till September 7 and over Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal on September 6 and 7. Lightning Facts and Risks: How is Lightning Caused? Check Dos and Don’ts That You Should Follow to reduce Risk During Lightning Strike.

The IMD said that subdued rainfall activity is very likely over northwest India during the next 2 days except Uttarakhand and northwest Uttar Pradesh where heavy rainfall is likely. The IMD further added that rainfall activity is very likely to increase with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall from September 6 over most parts of northwest India. "Isolated heavy falls are also likely over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and parts of Rajasthan on September 7 and 8 and isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand on September 6 and 7, 2021", the IMD said.

