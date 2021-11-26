New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will lead the celebrations of Constitution Day on Friday at the Central Hall of Parliament House.

As a part of the Constitution Day celebrations on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the distinguished gathering and participate in the programmes that will be organised in the Parliament and Vigyan Bhawan.

As per a release issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Centre will celebrate Constitution Day as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The programme organized in Parliament will also be addressed by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

After the speech of the President, the nation will join him live, in reading the Preamble of the Constitution.

The President will also release the digital version of Constituent Assembly Debates, a digital version of a calligraphed copy of the Constitution of India and an updated version of the Constitution of India that will include all amendments to date. He will also inaugurate 'Online Quiz on Constitutional Democracy', as per an official statement from Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the two day Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court, at 5:30 pm in Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, according to the statement.

All Judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justices of all High Courts and senior-most puisne Judges, Solicitor General of India, and other members of the legal fraternity will be present on the occasion.

The nation will celebrate Constitution Day on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

The observation of Constitution Day started in 2015, based on the vision of the Prime Minister to give due recognition to the significance of this historic date.

The roots of this vision can also be traced back to the "Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra" organised by the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in 2010. (ANI)

