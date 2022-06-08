New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Jammu and Himachal Pradesh from June 9 to 11, 2022, President's Secretariat informed on Wednesday.

On June 9, 2022, the President will address the 5th annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management, Jammu at Jammu.

President Kovind will be the chief guest on the occasion and deliver the convocation address. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be the guests of honour.

"IIM Jammu welcomes the Hon'ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind as the Chief Guest for the 5th Annual Convocation to be held on 9th June, 2022.#IIMJammu #IIMinParadise #Convocation2022 #MBA," tweeted IIT Jammu today.

On June 10, 2022, the President will address the 6th annual convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala. (ANI)

