New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at the Teen Murti Bhavan here.

The museum is a tribute to former prime ministers and other nation builders, the president's office said in a tweet.

"President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at Teen Murti Bhavan. The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a tribute to former Prime Ministers and other nation builders whose contributions are highlighted using interactive digital technologies," the president's office tweeted.

The museum was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14. It recognises the contributions of all the prime ministers irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.

