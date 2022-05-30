Meerut, May 30: A nine-year-old boy’s head was allegedly smashed by a 14-year-old student at a madrasa in Bulandshahr district with a brick on Saturday after a tiff during a game, while the little boy kept begging for his life. The accused beat him to death till the boy wouldn't move and then went to sleep after, said eyewitnesses.

According to TOI, the owners of the madrasa found the boy's body lying in a pool of blood on the terrace of the institution at night. The police were called to the spot and during interrogation, the students, who were eyewitnesses, told cops about the accused.

Cops, while looking for the accused, were told that he wanted to sleep. They reached his room for interrogation and this is when he confessed, they claimed. He was immediately sent to a juvenile remand home, said SP city Bulandshahr SN Tiwari. The gory crime left the students shocked. They told cops that the accused had smashed the victim's head with a brick and then wounded him near his neck and stomach. Odisha Shocker: Two Youths Rape 12-Year-Old Girl, Record Video; Arrested

The victim's kin filed a complaint on Sunday. They said that they had an old animosity with the accused's family. The victim was the youngest child of his parents, one of whom works as a daily wage labourer in the city.

