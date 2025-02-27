Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 27 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Ahmedabad to attend the convocation ceremonies of the National Institute of Design (NID) and the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) as part of her Gujarat tour.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel warmly welcomed President Murmu at Ahmedabad Airport.

Protocol Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma, Ahmedabad City Mayor Pratibha Jain, State Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, Major General Gaurav Bagga, Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner G.S. Malik, Chief Protocol Officer Jwalant Trivedi, and Ahmedabad Collector Sujeet Kumar, along with senior officials and officers, were also present to greet the President.

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu visited the Sardar Sarovar Dam and Jungle Safari Park at Ekta Nagar of Narmada district. Governor Acharya Devvrat and State Protocol Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma also accompanied the President during the visit.

According to a statement from the Gujarat CMO, the President witnessed the grandeur of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, an engineering marvel set against the scenic Vindhyachal and Satpura ranges.

She learnt about the challenges faced during its construction, the significance of its vast water storage, and the extensive canal network that maximises its benefits.

The president was briefed about the eventful journey behind the dam's construction, the vast water storage, the canal network, and the benefits derived from the stored water.

Mukesh Puri, Managing Director of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam, detailed President Droupadi Murmu and Governor Acharya Devvrat on the benefits the dam has brought to Gujarat and surrounding states and the positive impact it has had on the citizens.

President Droupadi Murmu viewed various animals, such as the jaguar, Asiatic lion, Bengal tiger, and leopard, as well as birds of different species from around the world in the birdhouse at the Jungle Safari Park.

The park's education officer, Shashikant Sharma, provided insights about the park. During the visit, SOU CEO Agneeshwar Vyas, Jungle Safari Director Bipul Chakraborty, and other dignitaries were present. (ANI)

