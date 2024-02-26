New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu graced the 107th Annual Day and Convocation Ceremony of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) in New Delhi on Monday.

According to an official statement, it was held in the Swarn Jayanti Auditorium of the College on February 26, 2024.

The President awarded medals to the meritorious students and conferred MBBS degrees upon them. She encouraged the young doctors to strive selflessly to provide compassionate patient care to every citizen of the country.

She congratulated the award winners and their proud parents for witnessing the historic moment. She urged the new degree holders to explore their careers in new frontiers, namely robotics, genomics, organ transplantation, and new therapeutic approaches in cancer treatment.

The President also congratulated all the female students on obtaining their degrees and for their upcoming journey in life. In the ceremony, 580 MBBS female students were awarded degrees, and 68 meritorious girl students were given gold medals.

She praised the college for its commitment to medical education and healthcare. Citing the college motto of "Per Ardua Adastra" she remembered the long legacy of doctors descending from Lady Hardinge Medical College who participated in the freedom struggle and rose to become the health minister of the country. She encouraged the young doctors to aspire to such legends and role models.

The welcome address and annual report were presented by professor (Dr.) Subhash Giri, director of Lady Hardinge Medical College. He informed about the 107-year-long journey of the institution providing quality medical education to the students and the recent expansion of the infrastructure for medical care.

The Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare of India, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar also attended this event and she congratulated and motivated the students to work hard towards strengthening the hands of the government in implementing National Health programmes effectively.

Minister Bharati Pawar said, "Our focus is on this and we are continuously working on it. Health services are being provided to every village. The number of doctors has been increased, and the number of medical colleges has increased from 387 in the last 10 years to 700 today."

Sharing the long and important history of Lady Hardinge Medical College, he described Lady Hardinge Medical College as one of the prestigious medical colleges in India in providing quality medical education.

He said that every year there are 240 admissions in MBBS course, 174 in postgraduate and 70 in nursing. Lady Hardinge Medical College provides good doctors and nurses to the society. Whereas Sucheta Kriplani and Kalavati Sharan Shishu Hospital provide general and specialized medical care with the capacity of 1431 and 403 beds respectively.

Presenting the Annual Report for the year 2022, the director highlighted the achievements, new facilities, and future plans. The director congratulated the degree recipients and medal winners for their excellent performances.

Dr. Giri said that in the coming time, the institute will be further expanded by developing super specialty departments. State-of-the-art facilities will be provided to the patients. His priority is to expand residential hostels. The function was attended by heads of departments, faculty members, alumni, staff, and nurses in good numbers. The program concluded with vote of thanks and the national anthem. (ANI)

