New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand from Thursday, her office has said.

During this visit, she will stay and inaugurate/lay foundation stones for various projects at Rashtrapati Niketan, the Presidential retreat in Dehradun, it said on Wednesday.

The President will inaugurate an amphitheater and lay foundation stones for staff quarters, stables and barracks at Rashtrapati Niketan on Thursday.

On June 20, Murmu will grace the opening of Rashtrapati Niketan for public visit and inaugurate public amenities such as the Visitor Facilitation Centre, the Cafeteria, and the Souvenir shop.

She will also grace the opening of Rashtrapati Tapovan and lay the foundation stone for Rashtrapati Udyan, said the statement issued by the President's office.

The Rashtrapati Niketan and Rashtrapati Tapovan will be open for public viewing from June 24.

The President will also visit the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities at Dehradun where she will witness an exhibition and Model School Science Lab and interact with the students on Friday.

In the same evening, she will release a postage stamp on Raj Bhavan, Nainital, on the completion of its 125 years.

"On June 21, the President will participate in a mass yoga demonstration at the Uttarakhand State Police Line Maidan, Dehradun on the International Yoga Day," Murmu said.

