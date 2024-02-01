New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Faridabad in Haryana on Friday to inaugurate the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday said.

The mela is being held from February 2 to 18 to showcase regional and international crafts and traditions.

Also Read | Honour Killing in Tamil Nadu: Angered by Their Relationship, Man Beheads Sister’s Boyfriend, Kills Her Too.

President Murmu will visit Surajkund on Friday to inaugurate the Surajkund International Crafts Mela-2024, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)