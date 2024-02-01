Chennai, February 1: In a shocking case of honour killing, a 22-year-old man brutally murdered his elder sister and her boyfriend in Kombadi village near Thirumangalam in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday night. The accused, identified as A Praveen Kumar, was opposed to their relationship and had warned them to end it several times.

According to The New Indian Express, the victims, A Maha Lakshmi (25) and N Sathish Kumar (28) were from the same village and belonged to two intermediate castes. Maha Lakshmi, a divorcee, was living with her mother and brother while Sathish worked as a driver.

Honour Killing in Tamil Nadu

On Tuesday night, Praveen Kumar and his friends Praveen, Velu and Ranjith ambushed Sathish near his house and beheaded him with a sharp weapon. They then dumped his body in a nearby field. Praveen Kumar then went to his house and attacked his sister with the same weapon, killing her on the spot. When their mother, A Selvi alias Chinnapidari (45), tried to stop him, she suffered injuries on her wrist. She was rushed to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Accused Arrested

The Koodakovil police reached the spot after receiving information and recovered the bodies of the victims. They also arrested Praveen Kumar and his accomplices and seized the weapon used in the crime. The bodies were sent to Government Rajaji Hospital for postmortem.

The police said that Praveen Kumar had seen his sister and Sathish in an intimate position on Monday and was enraged by it. He then planned to kill them with the help of his friends. The police ruled out any caste angle in the case and said that it was purely a case of honour killing. They registered a case under sections 294 (b), 506(ii), 307, 302 of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act. Further investigation is underway.

