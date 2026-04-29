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Agency News Agency News India News | President Murmu's Atal Tunnel Visit Cancelled; Kullu Administration Enforces Tight Security Measures Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. President Droupadi Murmu's proposed visit to the Atal Tunnel on April 29 has been cancelled due to inclement weather, according to an official communication from the President's Secretariat and confirmed by the Kullu district administration.

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu's proposed visit to the Atal Tunnel on April 29 has been cancelled due to inclement weather, according to an official communication from the President's Secretariat and confirmed by the Kullu district administration.

The visit was part of the President's scheduled tour of Himachal Pradesh from April 27 to May 1, which included halts at Rashtrapati Niwas in Mashobra, Shimla, the Atal Tunnel, and Palampur. Authorities have been directed to take necessary action following the revised itinerary.

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Before the cancellation, the Kullu district administration had made extensive preparations and enforced strict security protocols for the high-profile visit. District Magistrate Anurag Chandra Sharma had issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, across the Manali Police Station jurisdiction.

As per the initial plan, stringent restrictions were to be enforced on April 28 and 29. These orders prohibited individuals from carrying firearms, weapons, or ammunition along the entire route from the South Portal of the Atal Tunnel to the SASE Helipad in Manali, including all en route villages. The order exempted police, paramilitary, and army personnel on duty, as well as those authorised for the President's visit.

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While security and logistical arrangements had been ramped up in and around Manali to ensure a smooth tour, officials are now expected to review and scale down these measures following the cancellation of the Atal Tunnel programme.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Shimla on Monday for a five-day summer visit and was accorded a warm welcome at the Kalyani Helipad in Chharabra.

The President was received by Governor Kavinder Gupta and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. She was accorded a warm welcome on behalf of the people of the state.

Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania also welcomed the President and presented her with a bouquet, wishing her a pleasant and comfortable stay during her visit to the state.

According to officials, President Murmu is on a summer sojourn in Himachal Pradesh from April 27 to May 1 and was scheduled to visit various locations across the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)