New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Delhi's World Brain Center Hospital, a designated COVID hospital, shut its operations temporarily on Friday due to the "shortage of oxygen".

"With utter disappointment, we have to shut down operations due to a shortage of oxygen. It is getting difficult to manage oxygen for our patients. To get one lot of oxygen it takes 18 to 30 hours for hospitals. We have serious patients who need continuous oxygen saturation," Dr Neelesh Tiwari, Director of World Brain Center Hospital said.

"We have been requesting officers for oxygen. This has become our duty to arrange for the next lot of oxygen. Oxygen is the lifeline in COVID. If we will not maintain the oxygen saturation of patients we would never be able to treat them," he added.

He also said there is an apparent lack of coordination between police and administration leading to delay in oxygen supply.

"The government is trying but there is a lack of coordination between police and administration. The trucks are been unnecessarily stopped," he said. (ANI)

