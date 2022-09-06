Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Priyanka Gandhi Vadhra, the Congress party's general secretary, on Tuesday asserted that through the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' people will be united on issues like inflation, unemployment among other matters of public importance.

"We are starting a positive politics. We want to hear from you, we want to solve your problems. We want to unite our beloved country. Let's unite India together," Priyanka said in a Facebook video.

Politics today has turned a blind eye towards people and their issues, she added.

"Political discussion today isn't focusing on the people of the country, it has taken a different turn altogether. Politics today has turned a blind eye towards people and their issues. Through this 'yatra' we want to bring out the problems and concerns of the common man," Priyanka said.

The senior Congress party leader urged people to join the 'yatra,' adding that people should unite to make the country prosperous.

"Further information regarding the 'yatra' will be available on the website 'www.bharatjodoyatra.in', the citizens of the country can get in-depth detail about the 'yatra', the timing and the various states it's going to pass through", she added.

She further said that those who want to curate a song, poetry, or slogan can upload it using the hashtag 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

The Congress party is also set to start the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting Wednesday. The march is expected to last 150 days and will cover a distance of around 3,500 kilometers.

The yatra will proceed mainly through 12 states, including Himachal Pradesh, where Assembly polls are due later this year.

"The country is going through serious challenges due to the anti-people policies of the Central Government. To uplift the country from these challenges and save the country's youth, Congress is going to start Bharat Jodo Yatra in which efforts are being made to connect every person," said National spokesperson of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mohan Prakash.

The government instead of stopping inflation, Prakash said, is increasing it and the central government is trying to "crush the democratic rights of those who raise their voice against it".

Congress has been attacking the government over price rise and unemployment and saying that these are issues of the common people and should be discussed at all forums.

The yatra will include marches, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

