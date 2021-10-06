Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 6 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that the procurement of paddy at Minimum Support Price (MSP) by the Haryana government has been duly started from October 3, 2021.

Under this, passes have been issued on the 'e-procurement portal' of the state for the purchase of about 3.60 lakh tonnes of paddy so far in the state, added Khattar.

"The procurement of paddy at MSP by the Haryana government has been duly started from October 3, 2021. Under this, passes have been issued on the state's 'e-procurement portal' for the purchase of about 3.60 lakh tonnes of paddy so far in the state," said Haryana Chief Minister's Office in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that the procurement will start from October 3 in Haryana.

Choubey, who is Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, met with Khattar in the national capital on Saturday.

The decision came amid the protest by farmers in Haryana and Punjab against the Central government Friday's decision to postpone procurement of paddy under Minimum Support Price (MSP) operation from October 1 to October 11 in Punjab and Haryana.

However, amid protests in both states over the aforesaid order, the Centre on Saturday took back its decision to postpone the procurement till October 11 and announced that it will start the procurement in both states from Sunday only. (ANI)

