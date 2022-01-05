Kolkata, Jan 5 (PTI)Protestors lifted a blockade of railway tracks at Thakurnagar station in the Sealdah-Bongaon section of Eastern Railway after nearly 14 hours on Wednesday evening, railway officials here said.

Also Read | Mumbai: 123 Passengers on Cordelia Cruise Ship Test Positive for COVID-19 So Far, Says BMC.

Train commuters were protesting cancellation of early morning local trains owing to Covid restrictions.

Also Read | Neil Nongkynrih Dies at 52: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Shillong Chamber Choir Founder and Music Composer.

Blockades for similar reasons at Taldi and Hotar stations in the Sealdah-Canning and Sealdah-Diamond Harbor routes were also ended, ER spokesperson Ekalabya ??Chakraborti said.

"The blockades caused cancellation of 36 trains and short-termination of 18 more," he said.

The over 14-hour long blockade of railway tracks at Thakurnagar, which started at 5 am, was lifted at 7.10 pm, he said.

The agitators blocked the tracks from 5 am demanding restoration of early morning trains canceled owing to restrictions imposed by the West Bengal government on movement of people from 10 pm to 5 am to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

The ER canceled early morning local trains which depart originating stations before 5 am in consonance with the state government order, Chakraborti said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)