New Delhi, January 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Shillong Chamber Choir founder and noted music composer Neil Nongkynrih, saying his creativity will always be remembered.

Nongkynrih died in Mumbai after a brief illness on Wednesday. The 52-year-old music conductor and composer had led the Shillong Chamber Choir to national fame after a reality TV show about a decade ago. Also Read | Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta Takes Command of ‘Fire And Fury’ Corps From Lt Gen PGK Menon.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

Mr. Neil Nongkynrih was an outstanding mentor to the Shillong Chamber Choir, which enthralled audiences globally. I have also witnessed some of their superb performances. He left us too soon. His creativity will always be remembered. Condolences to his family and admirers. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2022

