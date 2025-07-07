New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday said that it has found several irregularities in the case of a fake doctor working as a Cardiologist at Mission Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh.

The Human Rights Commission stated that after conducting a probe into the matter, it has made several recommendations to the Madhya Pradesh government and has sought a report within four weeks. It has further recommended that the Madhya Pradesh government shall pay Rs 10 lakh each as relief to the next of kin of all seven patients who died following treatment by the fake Cardiologist at this hospital.

"After its enquiry, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) India has found several irregularities in the case of a fake doctor working as a Cardiologist at Mission Hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. Accordingly, it has made several recommendations to the Government of Madhya Pradesh and the Centre, seeking action taken reports within four weeks. The Commission had registered the case on the basis of a complaint on 28th March, 2025, and conducted its enquiry besides seeking reports from the concerned State authorities on the matter," NHRC said in a release.

"The Commission has recommended to the Government of Madhya Pradesh, through its Chief Secretary, that it pay Rupees 10 Lakh each as relief to the next of kin of all seven patients who died following treatment by the fake Cardiologist at this hospital. The Commission has also recommended cancellation of the license of the Mission Hospital until the final disposal of the matter, besides issuing necessary directions to officials to inspect all Cath labs, which are functional in Madhya Pradesh," it added.

On April 7, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that his government will take strict action in the case and highlighted that the State government would not make any delay in taking action against such cases and instructed that if there is any other such case in the State, the health department should take strict action against them.

NHRC also stated that it has recommended to the Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh, to initiate departmental action against the concerned police officers who committed negligence in the registration of an FIR and investigation into it. (ANI)

