Puducherry [India], October 22 (ANI): Clay handicraft sellers, artisans in Puducherry raised concerns due to the slump in sales amid the festive season.

Talking to ANI, Vimala, a local vendor said, "Festive season used to have a good footfall, but not this time."

Vimala said that she was resuming business after 2 years.

"We are resuming business after 2 years, fewer sales will affect our livelihood," Vimala said.

Vikalp, a tourist urged other tourists to come and purchase clay handicrafts from vendors.

"Tourists should come here because it is opening-up, items are low cost. I encourage tourists to purchase them." (ANI)

