Puducherry [India], March 22 (ANI): Independent MLA M Sivasankar from Puducherry's Ozhukarai seat, on Sunday, joined the Congress party in the presence of the party's Puducherry Incharge Girish Chodankar and local leadership in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections.

M Sivasankar has won the 2021 elections from the Ozhukarai constituency.

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Earlier on March 19, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) for Puducherry, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, to chart the course for the Assembly elections.

In a post on Facebook, Rahul Gandhi said the meeting at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi focused on strengthening the organisation and shaping a roadmap that reflects the voices, needs, and aspirations of the people of Puducherry.

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"At Indira Bhawan, New Delhi, met with the CEC for Puducherry, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, to chart the course for the upcoming Assembly elections. Focused on strengthening the organisation and shaping a roadmap that reflects the voices, needs, and aspirations of the people of Puducherry," Gandhi posted.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, and other senior leaders were present at the meeting.

In the Union Territory, Congress is contesting the elections in alliance with the INDIA bloc partner Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). While the ruling NDA has finalised its seat-sharing pact, the DMK-Congress alliance is yet to announce their seat formula.

Meanwhile, in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the All India N R Congress (AINRC) is set to contest in 16 constituencies and the BJP on 10 seats in the April 9 Assembly elections.

NDA partners AIADMK and Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) will contest on two seats each.

The BJP has announced the list of candidates on all 10 seats, while the AIADMK has fielded A Anbazhagan, a former MLA, from Uppalainpet (15) constituency, and A Gandhi, a BSc graduate, will contest from Urulaiyanpet (16) seat.

The polling for the 2026 Assembly Election will be held on April 9 in a single phase, with counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4.

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, AINRC emerged as the largest party with 10 seats, followed by DMK and BJP with six seats, and Congress won two seats. (ANI)

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