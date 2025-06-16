Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Search and rescue operations resumed on Monday near the Indrayani River in Talegaon in Maharashtra's Pune district, where an old bridge had collapsed a day ago.

As per officials, two teams have been deployed to actively engage in search and rescue efforts, focusing on locating persons who are still missing. The operation resumed amidst ongoing rainfall in the region.

Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi on Sunday noted that four people had died and 51 were injured when the old narrow bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed yesterday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Chandrakant Salve, Rohit Mane, and Vihaan Mane, while a fourth male body remains unidentified.

Speaking to ANI, District Collector Jitendra Dudi said, "A total of 51 people are injured and admitted to different hospitals, taking treatment, and four individuals have died. Three were identified as Chandrakant Salve, Rohit Mane, and Vihaan Mane, and one was male but unidentified..."

"The incident happened at 3:15 pm and we got the information at 3:30 pm... A team of about 250 people immediately came here. The rescue operation started, and so far we have rescued about 38 people," he said.

One of the survivors, who sustained injuries in the incident recalled that there was a huge crowd, which had gathered at one place on the bridge before it collapsed.

Speaking to ANI, the man recalled that the people standing in the middle of the bridge were swept away in the Indrayani River.

"There was a huge crowd on the bridge. The road was jammed due to vehicles coming from both sides. The crowd gathered at one place, and the bridge collapsed. People standing in the middle of the bridge were swept away. We fell on the stones and got injured," he said.

"The injured are being treated in the hospital. We have not received any complaints of missing people. Four people have died in the incident," he added. (ANI)

