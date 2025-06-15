New Delhi, June 15: Expressing grief over the Pune bridge collapse incident Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that such "preventable" distasters pose meaningful questions to those in the government. In a post on X, Kharge said that demanded that strict action must be taken against individuals responsible for the tragedy. "The bridge collapse over the Indrayani River near Talegaon, Indori in Pune district is a deeply distressing and an avoidable tragedy. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims, and I am praying for the swift recovery and well-being of the tourists swept away by the river current. I salute the tireless dedication of the rescue teams who are working around the clock to locate and save those affected," Kharge said. Pune Iron Bridge Collapse: After 2 People Die as Maval Bridge Collapses Over Indrayani River in Kundamala, PM Narendra Modi Speaks to CM Devendra Fadnavis, Inquires About Ongoing Rescue Efforts.

'Even as we mourn this profound loss, it's crucial that we seek accountability. Such preventable disasters demand meaningful questions be asked of those in power. It is imperative that all individuals found responsible for this tragedy are held to account under the full force of the law," he added. Over 40 people have been rescued after an iron bridge collapsed over the Indrayani River near Kundamala village in Maharashtra's Pune district. Chief Minister Fadnavis confirmed death of two people with six in critical condition in the incident. Maval Bridge Collapse: 2 Dead, 6 Rescued; Search On for Missing Persons After Iron Bridge on Indrayani River Collapses in Pune, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Watch Videos).

Kharge also wished for a speedy and complete recovery to the several injured people in this devastating incident. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Maharashtra CM to enquire about the ongoing rescue operations after the bridge collapsed. The spot remains a popular tourist attraction in Talegaon Dabhade. The Prime Minister, currently in Cyprus, was briefed about the ongoing efforts to assist those affected.

