Pune, Oct 5 (PTI) Pune district in Maharashtra reported 1,240 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total count to 2,95,251, a health official said on Monday.

With 51 people succumbing to the infection, the toll mounted to 6,867, he said.

A total of 917 patients were discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours.

"Of the 1,240 cases, 391 cases were reported from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation, which now has 1,49,790 patients. 443 new cases were reported from Pimpri Chinchwad, taking the tally to 80,923," the official said, adding that the number of cases in rural, civil hospital and Pune cantonment board areas increased to 64,538.

