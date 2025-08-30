Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda on Saturday offered prayers at Shri Sai Mitra Mandal Ganesh Pandal in Pune, Mahrashtra.

Speaking to reporters, Nadda expressed his happiness at attending Ganeshotsav in Pune. He said that he has prayed for the prosperity and happiness of the country.

"I have been very fortunate to be able to come to Pune during the Ganeshotsav. Lokmanya Tilak inspired us to celebrate this festival on such a large scale... I have offered prayers to Ganpati... I have prayed for the prosperity and happiness of our country..." the Union Minister asserted.

Earlier, on August 28, Union Minister Nadda offered prayers at the BJP Central Office on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In a social media post on X, Nadda wrote, "It is merciful, forgiving, joyful and glorious. I offer my obeisances to the effulgent one who is worshiped by the mind. On the auspicious occasion of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi, I received blessings from Vighnaharta Pratham Pujya Gajanan at BJP Central Office. I wish Lord Ganesha, the destroyer of obstacles, Gauri Nandan, to grant happiness, prosperity and health to all. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have begun across the country from August 27.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival. (ANI)

