Pune, Jul 28 (PTI) Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has directed all affiliated colleges and educational institutions to conduct a special campaign to ensure that e-cigarettes are not used or sold in and around their premises, an official said on Friday.

The SPPU has acted on a circular, dated May 18 issued by the Education Directorate (Higher Education), asking varsities to prohibit the use of electronic cigarettes on the premises of educational institutes.

The use of e-cigarettes is prohibited as per the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, of 2019.

In a circular, SPPU registrar Dr Prafulla Pawar stated that colleges and educational institutes are required to take necessary measures and hold a special campaign to ensure that the e-cigarettes are neither sold nor used on their premises.

