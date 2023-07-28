New Delhi, July 28: An Air India flight for Paris had to return to IGI Airport shortly after take-off on Friday after sighting of suspected tyre debris on the runway. The flight crew was promptly informed about the situation by the Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) soon after the departure of the flight at 1.22 p.m. The flight had 220 people on board. Air India Pilot Says 'Duty Time Over', Halts London-Delhi Flight in Jaipur; Stranded Passengers Sent by Road.

"Flight AI143 operating Delhi-Paris on 28 July 2023 air-returned shortly after take-off, following the Delhi ATC’s information to flight crew about suspected tyre debris sighted on the runway after departure," an Air India spokesperson said. Mobile Phone Blast in Air India Plane! AI Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Udaipur After Passenger's Cell Phone Explodes After Take-Off, Say Reports.

"The flight safely landed back at Delhi at 2.18 p.m. While the aircraft undergoes necessary checks at Delhi, alternate arrangements are being planned for the passengers of AI143 to get to their destinations. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers, but as always, safety of all on board is Air India’s foremost priority," the spokesperson added.

