Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI): Maharashtra's Pune city, the birthplace of the concept of Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav (public celebrations of Ganesh festival), is set to extend the festivities to the valleys of Kashmir this year.

Seven prominent Ganesh mandals from Pune have joined hands to organise the 5-day festival in Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam starting from August 27 (Ganesh Chaturthi) this year

Also Read | 'Modi Express' for Ganpati Festival 2025: Special Train Operates From Mumbai to Konkan Ahead of Ganesh Mahotsav; Passengers Get Tickets Quickly (Watch Video).

On Saturday, amidst the beats of traditional 'dhol-tasha', replicas of three revered Ganesh idols from Pune were handed over to Kashmiri mandals in an event organised at Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal, marking the third consecutive year.

The replica of the Kesariwada Ganpati idol, Akhil Mandai Mandal, and the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganesha Idol were handed over to the representative of Kashmir Mandals

Also Read | Army Jawan Assaulted at Toll Plaza: NHAI Terminates Contract of Agency for Misbehaving With Army Personnel at Bhuni Toll Plaza in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Sunny Raina, President of the South Kashmir Vessu Welfare Committee, said, "Everyone knows how the situation was in the 90s, when many people had to leave their homes. But now, after 35 years, being able to do all this again is a very different and special feeling. We want to continue this festival that we have restarted here."

"It makes a difference when people were once targeted because of their faith, but with Bappa's blessings, we will celebrate with full enthusiasm and grandeur," Raina added.

Festival head and Trustee of the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganesh Mandal, Punit Balan, said, "The initiative aims to spread the cultural fervour of Maharashtra's most celebrated festival to kashmir. This initiative is about cultural unity and sharing the devotion and spirit of Ganeshotsav beyond Maharashtra."

He added, "The idea is simple, if Ganeshotsav is celebrated in 75 countries, why not in Kashmir? When I spoke to my friends from Kashmir, they told me that after 34 years, the festival could finally be celebrated again. This will now be the third consecutive year that Ganeshotsav is organised in the Valley. Like last year, the celebrations will be held at three locations: Anantnag, Srinagar, and Kulgam."

We all know how difficult the situation was earlier when militancy was at its peak, but today things have changed. People are celebrating Ganeshotsav with great enthusiasm, with kirtans, bhajans, and devotional programs continuing late into the night. Looking ahead, our plan is to extend these celebrations to five places across Kashmir next year.

"For this initiative, seven prominent mandals from Pune, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati, Kasaba Ganpati, Akhil Mandai Mandal, Tambadi Jogeshwari, Kesariwada, Guruji Talim, and Tulasi Baug, have come together to organise the Ganeshotsav in Kashmir. We have also handed over replicas of three prominent Ganesh idols to the local organisers", Punit Balan added.

The Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav, conceptualised by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in Pune in 1893, has since grown into one of India's largest community festivals. With its reach now extending to the Kashmir Valley, organisers say the celebrations are expected to draw participation from devotees across regions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)