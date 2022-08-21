Hoshiarpur, Aug 21 (PTI) Four people, including three of a family, were killed when the car in which they were travelling crashed into a truck near here on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Baddon village, about 30 km from here on the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road, police said.

The dead included a five-year-old girl and her mother.

After the accident, the truck driver fled leaving behind his vehicle at the spot, police said.

