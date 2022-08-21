Chennai, August 21: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains over some areas of Tamil Nadu and adjoining Puducherry, as well as some districts adjacent to Western Ghats from Tuesday. Weather officials also said that a few areas of the state have chances of light to heavy rains with thunderstorms from Sunday onwards till Monday evening.

The IMD predicts that an increase in the intensity of rainfalls is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday in some districts of Tamil Nadu and parts of Puducherry when the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal comes near the Tamil Nadu coast. Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Falls, Thunderstorms Over Konkan and Goa From August 20–22; Skymet Says 'Offshore Trough From South Gujarat to Maharashtra Coast Persists'.

It has forecast isolated heavy rains in Coimbatore, Theni, Tiruppur, and some more districts on Tuesday and Wednesday. The other parts of the state may have chances of light to moderate rain these days. The maximum temperature is expected to be between 35 to 36 degrees Celsius in Tamil Nadu during the next two days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2022 08:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).