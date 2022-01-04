Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 4 (ANI): Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Punjab government has issued orders for all bars, cinemas halls, malls, restaurants, spas, AC buses to operate at 50 percent capacity.

Speaking about the COVID-19 restrictions, Amritsar Deputy Commissioner, said, "Bars, cinemas halls, malls, restaurants, spas, AC buses will operate at 50 percent capacity subject to staff being fully vaccinated. Swimming pools and gyms remain closed. Only fully vaccinated staff will be able to attend government and private offices."

The Deputy Commissioner further said that the 'No mask no service' rule will be followed.

He added, "Non-essential movement will be banned from 10 pm to 5 am. If night curfew is violated, then legal action will be taken. The principle of 'No mask, no service' will be followed. All health workers have to report to their respective duties."

Earlier in the day, the Punjab Government imposed a night curfew in the state from 10 pm to 5 am until January 15.In a press release, the government said, "Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am within municipal limits of all the cities and towns of Punjab. The district authorities are accordingly asked to issue prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC and ensure strict compliance." (ANI)

