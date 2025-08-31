Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], August 31 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended one person with a huge consignment of heroin in Ferozepur. A few more apprehensions and recoveries are expected in the coming days, the BSF said in a release on Sunday.

According to the release, the BSF troops, based on concrete information from the BSF intelligence wing, strategically planned and placed a Naka on the suspected route. As the team observed a suspicious bike coming and indicated for it to stop, the rider tried to escape from the spot.

Also Read | 'Follow Due Process': Bihar CEO to Congress' Claim of 89 Lakh Complaints Against SIR Exercise.

Acting promptly, the BSF troops successfully apprehended the person, who turned out to be a narco-smuggler. On carrying out a search of a big plastic bag in his possession, 14 small packets of suspected heroin with a gross weight of approximately 7 kg were found.

The apprehended smuggler is a resident of Tindiwala village in Ferozepur. A few more apprehensions and recoveries are expected in the coming days, based on his revelations during the investigation.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping Underline Need to Proceed From Political, Strategic Direction to Reduce Bilateral Trade Deficit, Says MEA.

This significant apprehension of a narco-smuggler with a huge amount of heroin demonstrates the exceptional competence of the BSF intelligence wing and the unflinching dedication of the troops in securing the nation's border and combating the cross-border smuggling activities.

In a post on X, the BSF shared, "Acting on precise input of the BSF Intelligence Wing, alert troops laid a Naka on a suspected route in Ferozepur. A suspicious biker, who attempted to flee upon interception, was swiftly apprehended by the BSF team. On a thorough search, 14 packets of heroin weighing approximately 7 kgs were recovered from his possession. The narco-smuggler has been handed over to the Police for further investigation. His revelations are likely to lead to more recoveries and arrests in the coming days."

Earlier, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police apprehended a drug smuggler and recovered 3.5 kg of heroin along with Rs two lakhs of drug money from his possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Sunday.

The arrested drug smuggler has been identified as Manjit Singh, a resident of Jalandhar Enclave near Khambra, Jalandhar. The arrested accused is a habitual drug trafficker with three cases under the NDPS Act registered against him in Punjab and New Delhi.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backwards linkages in this case to dismantle the entire network, he said.

Sharing operation details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Jalandhar Dhanpreet Kaur said that during a special check, police teams from the Special Cell led by Inspector Jaspal Singh had stopped Manjit Singh on suspicion. During his frisking, police teams have recovered the heroin consignment and drug money from his black-coloured kit, she said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)