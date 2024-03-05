Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 5 (ANI): State Finance Minister Harpaal Singh Cheema after presenting the state budget on Tuesday said that no new taxes have been introduced.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, the Punjab Minister said, "We have not imposed any new tax on the people of Punjab."

Also Read | Gurugram: Cafe Manager Held after 'Dry Ice' in Mouth Freshener Makes Five Vomit Blood.

The leader said that agriculture, education and health have been given the top priority in the state budget 2024-25.

"The three sectors have been prioritised with the intention that the people of Punjab become healthy and educated and the farmers progress in the state," added Cheema.

Also Read | India Aims 5-Fold Increase in Global Space Economy Share, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Highlighting that the new budget presented has been made in a way that gives a boost to the industrial sector in the state, the state finance minister said, "We have given a roadmap for the development of the industries through our budget."

"We have prepared this budget considering everyone," he added.

Harpaal Singh Cheema further elaborated on enhanced tax collection in the state and credited it to the good intentions of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government.

"The tax collection has significantly increased. This shows that the government in the state is very honest," he said.

Thanking Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for motivating all the ministers to become honest and accountable, the Punjab minister said, "Kejriwal taught us the lesson of working with good intentions and honesty. We are following the same ethics."

Earlier in the day, the State Finance Minister presented the Budget 2024-25 in the legislative assembly on Tuesday, quoting the total expenditure for the fiscal year 2024-25 at Rs 2,04,918 crore while outlining a comprehensive plan aimed at driving growth, development, and prosperity across various sectors of the state's economy.

The state government aims to address the key challenges while capitalising on emerging opportunities under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)