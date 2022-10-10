Chandigarh, Oct 10 (PTI) Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Monday held a review meeting with senior officials and all deputy commissioners of the state on stubble management.

He asked the officials concerned to intensify their campaign to ensure minimum cases of stubble fire across the state.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Pulled Out of House in Daylight, Forced To Parade Half-Naked in Satna; Three Arrested.

In a statement here, Janjua said farmers should be given maximum assistance to purchase crop residue management machines, including Happy Seeder, to prevent stubble burning.

Janjua said the state government is working on the management of stubble to protect the environment.

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Switches to 100 Percent Green Energy Sources.

Farmers should be explained about the harmful effects of stubble burning, he said.

"From mid-October to mid-November, the level of air pollution increases every year due to stubble burning, which has a negative impact on people's health, especially children and the elderly. Therefore, farmers should be made aware of stubble management instead of burning it," said the chief secretary.

The chief secretary also stressed on creating more awareness among farmers on the practice of stubble burning through announcements from religious places.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)