Mumbai, Oct 10: Adani group-AAI operated Mumbai airport on Monday said it has switched to green energy sources, fulfilling 95 per cent of its requirement from hydro and wind and the rest 5 per cent from solar power.

The facility witnessed a rise in natural energy procurement with 57 per cent green consumption in April to a whopping 98 per cent between May to July, and finally attained 100 per cent utilisation of renewable sources of energy in August, the private airport operator said in a statement.

Mumbai Airport was the first in India to launch hybrid technology which has been solely running on green energy since April, thus enabling an efficient and low carbon future for aviation, as part of efforts to reduce carbon footprint, it said.

In April this year, the airport enhanced its capacity usage of green energy and deployed a 10Kwp hybrid solar mill consisting of 2 Kwp turbo mill and 8 Kwp solar PV modules with an estimated minimum solar and wind energy generation of 36 Kwh/day, according to the statement.

This green transition to renewable energy ensures a reduction of around 1.20 lakh tonnes of CO2 equivalent every year, thereby moving closer to the airport's target of becoming net zero by 2029, it stated.

Out of the total 100 per cent, the airport procures around 5 per cent of its electricity requirement through its onsite solar generation and the rest 95 per cent from other green sources such as hydro and wind energy, Mumbai Airport said. The airport operator set up a 1.06MW rooftop solar power plant, which eventually scaled up to 4.66 MW, it said.

