New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday expressed grief over the death of soldiers after a bus fell into a deep ravine in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, and paid tribute to Jobanpreet Singh from Rupnagar district, who lost his life in the incident.

In a post on X, CM Mann wrote, "A few days ago, in Doda, Jammu-Kashmir, a bus full of soldiers fell into a deep ravine, resulting in the martyrdom of 10 brave soldiers. Among those martyrs is the tragic news of the martyrdom of 23-year-old youth Jobanpreet Singh from Chanolli village in Rupnagar district."

https://x.com/BhagwantMann/status/2014898855326973969?s=20

"Deep condolences to the family. We bow to the martyr soldier's courage for the nation. In this difficult time, the government stands with the martyr's family. Every possible assistance will be provided to the family," the post read.

A day earlier, a wreath-laying ceremony was held for the ten army jawans who died in an accident in Doda district. An equal number of personnel sustained injuries during the mishap.

According to the White Knight Corps, the Army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather.

"In an unfortunate incident, an army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather in the general area of Doda. There are multiple casualties, including fatal. The injured have been evacuated for further treatment," said White Knight Corps in their official statement.

The army personnel who lost their lives included Sowar Monu, Sowar Jobanjeet Singh, Sowar Mohit, Daffadar (DFR) Shailendra Singh Bhadoriya, Sepoy Samiran Sing, Sep Pradumna Lohar, Sowar Sudhir Narwal, Naik Hare Ram Kunwar, Sepoy Ajay Lakra, and Sowar Rinkhil Baliyan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish over the tragic road accident.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that the army personnel's service to the nation will be remembered forever.

"Deeply anguished by the mishap in Doda, in which we have lost our brave army personnel. Their service to the nation will be remembered forever. May the injured recover at the earliest. All possible support is being provided to those affected," PM Modi wrote. (ANI)

