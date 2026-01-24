Jaipur, January 24: In a rare and unusual development, two life convicts lodged in separate murder cases in Rajasthan have been granted parole to marry after falling in love while serving their sentences. Priya Seth, also known as Neha Seth, the prime accused in the sensational Dushyant Sharma murder case, and Hanuman Prasad, a life convict in another murder case, tied the knot on Thursday following court-approved parole.

Acting on directions from the Rajasthan High Court, the District Parole Advisory Committee sanctioned 15 days of parole to Priya Seth to solemnise the marriage. Similar relief was extended to Hanuman Prasad. Priya is currently lodged in an open prison in Jaipur, where she came into contact with Prasad during her incarceration. The wedding took place in the Baroda Mev area of Alwar district. Lucknow Woman Arrested for Plotting Fake Cow Slaughter Case to Trap Husband, Seek Divorce (Watch Video).

The Dushyant Sharma murder case had rocked Jaipur in 2018 due to its chilling planning and brutal execution. Dushyant, a resident of Jhotwara, was allegedly lured into a relationship through a dating application by Priya Seth. Investigators said she invited him to her Bajaj Nagar flat, where her former boyfriend Dikshant Kamra and his associate Lakshya Walia were present. The trio allegedly abducted Dushyant, demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from his father, and later strangled him to death despite receiving Rs 3 lakh.

Police said the accused attempted to destroy evidence by stabbing Dushyant’s face, stuffing his body into a suitcase and dumping it in the Amer hills. All accused were later arrested and convicted. The motive, investigators claimed, was to repay a debt owed by Dikshant Kamra. 'Serial Bride' Who Would Rob Men After Fake Marriages Tests HIV-Positive Following Arrest, Authorities Search for Infected Grooms in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Priya Seth’s background added to the shock surrounding the case. Hailing from Falna in Pali district, she came from a well-educated, middle-class family and was academically bright. The case disturbed both the public and law enforcement, making the parole decision for her marriage all the more extraordinary.

