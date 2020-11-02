Chandigarh, Nov 2 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday directed all departments to conclude pending works initiated to commemorate the historic 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, as the year-long celebrations head to a close.

The closing functions will take place over three days at the end of this month, culminating on November 30, when the chief minister will visit Sultanpur Lodhi and Dera Baba Nanak to pay his respects in the historic towns associated with the first Sikh Guru, according to a government release.

Chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the programme, Singh asked various departments to avoid events with large crowds and instead organise virtual/digital functions amid projections of the second coronavirus wave in the state.

He also directed the departments to highlight the 550 projects completed in 65 villages during the year-long celebrations.

At the virtual meeting, attended by ministers Charanjit Singh Channi, Tript Bajwa and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Amarinder Singh also released a coffee table book based on the 550th 'Parkash Purb' celebrations.

Consisting of 89 pages, the book depicts all the special events of the year-long celebrations, including the main functions held from November 5 to November 12, 2019, at Sultanpur Lodhi and Dera Baba Nanak.

The events listed include the glorious transformation of holy cities, as well as various other infrastructure development works dedicated to the historic occasion, the release said.

