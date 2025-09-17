Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 17 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched 'Mission Chardikala' to support the state government's rehabilitation efforts for the flood-hit victims of the state.

In a video message, Mann announced the launch of 'Mission Chardikala' to rehabilitate affected families and urged citizens and Punjabis worldwide to contribute to the relief efforts.

Mann further said that the state has suffered losses of approximately Rs 13,800 crore due to floods as per the initial assessment.

The Chief Minister said, "Due to floods, Punjab has suffered losses of approximately Rs 13,800 crore as per the initial assessment. As water recedes, we will come to know the extent of the damage, and this figure could go up. People say this is the worst time in the history of Punjab. I say that these are the most testing times for Punjab. But any difficulty appears small before the determination and spirit of the people of Punjab. We have seen youth putting their lives in danger to save the lives of people in difficulty. This is our strength. This land of gurus, peers and martyrs is a blessed..."

"Families have to rehabilitate, and for this, we are starting 'Mission Chardikala'. I appeal to the people of the nation and all Punjabis across the world to stand by Punjab in this difficult time. I appeal to all to contribute towards rehabilitation in Punjab. All details are available on http://rangla.punjab.gov.in," he added.

Earlier today, Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited Kolain village in Pathankot, one of the areas severely affected by recent floods and assured the residents that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the situation and that affected homes will be reconstructed.

During his visit to the flood-affected areas, Singh said, "We want to assure people that PM Modi himself is concerned about Punjab. He's monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis and is being briefed... I personally held a virtual meeting with the DCs of 23 districts of Punjab..."

Speaking to ANI, Singh said that relief measures have been implemented for those whose homes were washed away.

"There are two types of arrangements for those whose homes were washed away... First, temporary arrangements have been made... Wherever land has been washed away, at vulnerable points, we will ensure that when reconstruction takes place, it is even better than before..." the Union Minister stated.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a comprehensive relief package for Punjab, stating that the state has suffered an estimated loss of at least Rs 20,000 crore due to floods and Rs 1,600 crore initial relief announced by the union government "does grave injustice" to the people of the state.

PM Modi visited Punjab on September 9 and reviewed the flood situation and damage caused due to cloudbursts and heavy rain in the affected areas of Punjab.

He conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Punjab and had an official review meeting in Gurdaspur with officials and elected representatives.

He announced a financial assistance of Rs 1600 crore for Punjab in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state's kitty.

The government announced that there will be an advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. (ANI)

